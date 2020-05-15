Kookaburra comes up with wax applicator

Amid the ongoing debate on banning the practice of shining cricket balls with saliva and sweat to minimise the risk of Covid-19 transmission, Australian ball manufacturer Kookaburra has developed a wax applicator that will allow balls to be shined without using sweat or saliva.

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, Kookaburra has been busy working on a compound that will help bowlers avoid becoming disadvantaged in a post-coronavirus context and it will be ready to use within a month.

"The most effective mitigating action to avoid risk would be to introduce a temporary ban on the traditional shining method. This could be immediately introduced, enabling cricket to resume as soon as it is safe," Kookaburra managing director Brett Elliott said.

"We've been working on a product to replace the traditional methods of polishing a ball that could be controlled and managed by the match umpire. We have developed a unique wax formula for polishing a cricket ball."

According to Elliot, a pocket-sized sponge applicator will enable umpires or players to apply a thin layer of wax which could then be rubbed and polished to enhance the shine on the ball.

He further said that the compound is yet to be tested in match conditions but it could be available in a month and be used as a short to medium-term solution for shining the ball.

Cricket, when it gets going again after the Covid-19 pandemic, is expected to resume with all the necessary precautions to protect players from the virus.

"At Kookaburra, we are committed to continuous improvement and innovation in the game we love," general manager David Orchard told AFP.

"As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are always looking for solutions to allow our game to be played safely by all cricketing communities around the world."

Indo-Asian News Service