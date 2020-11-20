Something's brewing at Ceylon Sports Club

Brewing Cricket, one of India's biggest cricket stores, has opened an outlet in Singapore.

National women's cricket team captain Shafina Mahesh inaugurated the showroom at Ceylon Sports Club's (CSC) premises on Nov 15.

"We started a shop in Singapore because we could see the passion for cricket here," said Mr C.R. Hemasundar, a partner at Brewing Cricket.

"We recognised that the players lack options for good cricket equipment. We wanted to serve them with better gear."

Brewing Cricket was founded in 2016 in Bengaluru by Mr Mahesh Ananthraju and Mr Karthik Narayana Murthy, who play cricket at the local level.

It has a 2,000 sq ft store at Jayanagar and a smaller one at Koramangala.

The company's online store caters to hundreds of thousands of buyers across India, the United States, Canada, New Zealand and Japan.

The Singapore operations are run by Mr Hemasundar along with his wife Yamuna Nagaraj and Mr Pavan Babu, a marketing professional.

"Our equipment is meant for schoolchildren and passionate players," said Mr Hemasundar. "Brewing Cricket's aim is to help them progress in their game with the right tools.

"We decided to set up shop at CSC because it is in the heart of the city and players utilise its nets and grounds for practice and matches. They can purchase from our shop without any hassle."

Brewing Cricket carries equipment from all top manufacturers in India. It has more than 400 products, including hand-picked bats used by top international players such as Virat Kohli, Dwayne Bravo and K.L. Rahul.

"I have been using Brewing Cricket's equipment for a while," said Singapore league player Lohith Avadhani. "They have always delivered quality products.

"I admire their integrity. The amount of commitment and quality they bring to this lovely game though their products is commendable."

CSC president M. Lukshumayeh said "cricket in Singapore will now enjoy an upward status all round".

"The emergence of Brewing Cricket in Singapore adds professionalism of service and the provision of quality cricket equipment and attire," he added.

V.K. Santosh Kumar