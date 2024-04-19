A Singaporean man has been arrested in Spain after the body of missing 39-year-old Singaporean woman Audrey Fang Dirou (right) was found with stab wounds, Spanish authorities said.

The head of the press office of the Civil Guard in Murcia said that the woman showed signs of assault by a “bladed weapon”.

She was reportedly stabbed more than 30 times, according to several Spanish media outlets.

Her body was found on April 10 in a lorry park at Abanilla in the Murcia region, around 150km away – or about two hours’ drive – from her hotel in Xabia where she was said to be last seen alive, according to Olive Press.

It was discovered by a man who was on his way to have breakfast at a restaurant located along a highway. But it could not be identified at the time. Abanilla is in the south-east of Spain and about four hours’ drive from the capital Madrid.

The suspect was detained on April 16 by the Civil Guard in Alicante province, and they later transferred him to their colleagues in Murcia. Spanish media reported that he was staying in a hotel in Alicante, where he was arrested.

The Civil Guard is one of the two national police forces in Spain.

On April 17, it was revealed that the unidentified body found on April 10 was Ms Fang’s.

Ms Fang travelled alone to Xabia, Spain, and was uncontactable since April 10. She left Singapore on April 4 and was due to return on April 12.

Her family lodged a report on April 11 with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Ms Fang’s brother, who was at Changi Airport to receive her, found out she did not board her return flight on April 12. He made a police report the same day.

The family found out she had left her hotel room on April 9 but did not return. Her belongings were still in the room.

She had told her family that she might be meeting a friend in Spain, but they do not know the person’s identity.

Ms Fang, who was single, lived with her father and younger brother. The architect was due to start a new job in May after a trip to Japan with her aunt and cousin at the end of April.

The Straits Times