Your horoscope for the week

Taurus

Good time for you both professionally and personally. There might be a loss in investment. Spend time with your family.

Gemini

Family issues might trouble you. Focus on your work. Think about marriage prospects.

Cancer

Explore new opportunities. You may welcome a new family member soon. Travel and meet new people.

Leo

Be open-minded and make decisions with a relaxed mind. Avoid misunderstandings with family members. Maintain a proper diet and exercise regularly.

Virgo

Focus on your work. Your children might need your support and guidance. Do not miss your regular health check-up.

Libra

Do not argue. Spend quality time with your family. Take care of your mental health.

Scorpio

Spend time with your parents – they need your love and care. Take care of your health. Invest in a house or car.

Sagittarius

You might get new opportunities at work. It’s a good time to make an investment. Spend time with your partner.

Capricorn

Save money for your future and curb your spending. Talk to family members about your problems. Do not miss your regular health check-up.

Aquarius

Ignore negative comments. Focus on your work. Engage in physical activities.

Pisces

Try maintaining a positive attitude. Exercise regularly. Your love life might experience a few hiccups.