Your horoscope for the week

Listen to your heart when making decisions. Do not let the negative energy get to you. Follow a proper diet.
Aries
Taurus
Good time for you both professionally and personally. There might be a loss in investment. Spend time with your family.
Gemini
Family issues might trouble you. Focus on your work. Think about marriage prospects.
Cancer
Explore new opportunities. You may welcome a new family member soon. Travel and meet new people.
Leo
Be open-minded and make decisions with a relaxed mind. Avoid misunderstandings with family members. Maintain a proper diet and exercise regularly.
Virgo
Focus on your work. Your children might need your support and guidance. Do not miss your regular health check-up.
Libra
Do not argue. Spend quality time with your family. Take care of your mental health.
Scorpio
Spend time with your parents – they need your love and care. Take care of your health. Invest in a house or car.
Sagittarius
You might get new opportunities at work. It’s a good time to make an investment. Spend time with your partner.
Capricorn
Save money for your future and curb your spending. Talk to family members about your problems. Do not miss your regular health check-up.
Aquarius
Ignore negative comments. Focus on your work. Engage in physical activities.
Pisces
Try maintaining a positive attitude. Exercise regularly. Your love life might experience a few hiccups.