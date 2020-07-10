Moong dal dosa, or Pesarattu as it is called in Telugu, is an instant pancake made with protein-rich moong dal (split chickpeas) instead of rice.

It is easier to prepare than the regular dosa as the batter, prepared by grinding the water-soaked moong beans with chilli and ginger, does not need fermentation.

It is generally eaten during breakfast in Andhra Pradesh.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Soaking time: 3 hours

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Makes: 5 dosas

Ingredients: Yellow moong dal: ½ cup Urad dal: 3 tbsp Green chillies: 2 Coriander leaves: Few Curry leaves: Few Salt: As needed Oil: As needed Asafoetida: A pinch

Method: 1) Soak moong dal and urad dal in water for three hours. 2) Drain the water and grind the dals into a fine paste along with two green chillies and asafoetida. 3) Transfer the batter to a vessel. 4) Add chopped coriander and curry leaves. 5) Add salt as needed. Mix well. Don't leave the batter to ferment. 6) Heat a dosa pan and add one ladle of batter. 8) Spread the batter. 9) Drizzle oil on the sides. 10) Once one side is cooked, flip the dosa. Cook for a minute. 11) Serve hot with any chutney of your choice.You can have it with sambar as well.

Notes: You can add a piece of ginger while grinding.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com