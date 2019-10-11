Light show celebrates Istana's 150 years

Scenes from the past and present lit up the Istana's facade last Sunday night in a light show that told the story of the building's 150-year history.

The show was a highlight of the Istana 150 Commemorative Event, the first time the building has been opened to the public at night.

Over 2,000 people were at the open house, the finale of a year-long commemoration of the Istana's 150th anniversary, hosted by President Halimah Yacob and her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee.

Madam Halimah expressed her delight that many Singaporeans were able to join in, saying: "Many shared with me that they especially enjoyed the light show, as it was a rare opportunity to see the Istana all lighted up at night.

The Straits Times