Dreamseeds champions inclusivity in arts

Embark on a space mission with Club Rainbow Singapore's (CRS) beneficiaries when the sixth edition of Dreamseeds Arts Festival (DSAF) starts tomorrow.

The five-day event is packed with concert performances, film screenings, workshops and an interactive virtual art gallery that allows families to participate from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Since 2016, DSAF has championed inclusivity in the arts and offers CRS beneficiaries an opportunity to realise their creative potential and connect with the community through art.

CRS, set up in 1992, is a non-profit organisation with a mission to support and empower children with chronic illnesses and their families by providing compassionate, relevant services in their journey towards an enriching life. It supports young talents by providing resources and works with local artists and creative practitioners to offer year-long immersion arts development programmes.

DSAF's theme this year is Prism of Imagination: Infinite Possibilities.

Just as a prism refracts light into an explosion of colours, the beneficiaries draw inspiration from their surroundings and experiences to create wonderful, meaningful works of art.

When their potential is unlocked, the possibilities are infinite.

The Opening Concert Video will feature scenes from CRS' performing arts immersion programmes and music mentorship.

For the first time, there will be selected interviews with the beneficiaries and programme collaborators.

Also new this year is CRS emcee beneficiaries being mentored by Ms Kamini Ramachandran, a pioneer in the Singapore and Asia storytelling scene.

Other highlights of the festival include the music video for this year's theme song Universe Crew, written and performed by beneficiaries from the songwriting and music mentorship programme, and an energetic performance by beneficiaries of CRS' Hip Hop arts exposure programme.

The festival, supported by the National Arts Council, will end on Nov 1.

"Dreamseeds Arts Festival aims to bridge, elevate, showcase and inspire," said CRS president Dr Sashikumar Ganapathy. "Though it remains a virtual event this year, it will be different from last year with the incorporation of new components like a storytelling approach for the Opening Concert Video, community collaboration between beneficiaries and seniors and movement exploration in the arts. We hope to ignite our beneficiaries to shoot beyond the stars."

Online registration for the various free events and activities at DSAF 2021 is available at https://www.dreamseedsfest.org.

CRS' mission can be supported at https://www.clubrainbow.org/sponsorship.