India-S'pore artists unite for Artwalk

Dancing In Unison - the mural by Indian Gond art exponent Bhajju Shyam and Singapore-based urban artist Sam Lo top) at Broadway Hotel. PHOTOS: LASALLE

Dancing In Unison - the mural by Indian Gond art exponent Bhajju Shyam (top) and Singapore-based urban artist Sam Lo at Broadway Hotel. PHOTOS: LASALLE

Dancing In Unison - the mural by Indian Gond art exponent Bhajju Shyam (top) and Singapore-based urban artist Sam Lo at Broadway Hotel. PHOTOS: LASALLE

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

A unique collaboration between Indian exponent of Gond art Bhajju Shyam and Singapore-based urban artist Sam Lo is the highlight of Artwalk Little India 2021, which celebrates the rich heritage of the precinct from Jan 22 to Feb 6.

The mural, titled Dancing In Unison and depicted on the facade of Broadway Hotel at Serangoon Road, embodies the idea that respect for nature and the environment is what will guarantee our coexistence in these difficult times.

It shows the tree, an iconic element in Gond art, which serves as a metaphor for the universe where everything is interconnected from land to air.

The branches host vibrantly coloured sparrows, an element which reoccurs in Sam's work as a symbol of freedom. The birds are commonly found in India and Singapore.

Sam has also portrayed the deer, a revered animal in India, to illustrate the blending of different cultures.

She reinforces this idea with a red ribbon, an omnipresent energy that connects all.

The combined effort aptly resonates with the theme of Artwalk 2021 - "In Spite Of" - where artists have overcome limitations and geographical boundaries caused by Covid-19 and come together to realise their passions and hopes for the future.

The six new artworks that will be unveiled at the festival includes a community wall at 48 Upper Dickson Road on which Singaporean artist Khairulddin Wahab has woven reflections submitted by residents and migrant workers who frequent the area.

"The motifs pictured in this mural were all contributed by 35 members of the Little India community and 15 members of the migrant worker community," Khairulddin told tabla!

"These elements represent an aspect of their culture and history to which they hold dear. I wanted the community living in Little India to have a sense of ownership over this mural, something that they can connect with.

"Their voices form the centrepiece of this artwork."

Another highlight of Artwalk 2021, organised by the Singapore Tourism Board with support from the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association and 12 BA (Hons) Arts Management students from Lasalle College of the Arts, is a display of several life-sized frames in the shape of human figures along Clive Street.

This fixed installation by Lasalle Senior Fellow Milenko Prvacki invites visitors to take photos while engaging with the socially distanced frames.

"In the time of the pandemic, families must maintain social distancing even when taking group photos," said Mr Milenko.

"In this installation that features life-sized metal frames, visitors can pose within each frame for a group photograph.

"This enables them to take a photo without feeling the absence of another human body."

Artwalk Little India, a staple of Singapore Art Week, is the brainchild of Mr Milenko.

Since its inaugural showing in 2015, he has conceptualised the festival's theme each year and advised visual artists on their murals and installations.

The festival, which celebrates the culture, heritage and stories of the Indian community through the accessible medium of art, has grown from 74,000 visitors in 2015 to 86,000 in 2020.

This year's festival will have for the first time both digital and on-site programmes. Full details can be found at http://artwalklittleindia.sg.

santosh@sph.com.sg