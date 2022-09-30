Rules to tackle online harm to be tolled out as early as 2023

Social media firms will be held to greater account to users here as Singapore looks to roll out a slew of online safety measures, including content filters and user reporting tools, to minimise local access to harmful materials.

These measures - proposed under the Code of Practice for Online Safety and the Content Code for Social Media Services - received support from the public after a month-long consultation with the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI).

The codes are expected to be rolled out as early as 2023 after they are debated in Parliament.

Smokers at public parks and beaches can be fined from Oct 1

From Oct 1, anyone caught smoking at all public parks and gardens, some water areas and 10 recreational beaches may be fined up to $1,000.

Smoking has been prohibited in more public areas since July 1, as part of further efforts to stamp out the habit and protect Singapore against the harmful effects of second-hand smoke.

Singapore to have 7 long weekends in 2023

Vesak Day in 2023 will fall on June 2 instead of June 3, said the Ministry of Manpower on Thursday.

The date was revised after the Singapore Buddhist Federation verified it with Chinese almanacs following public feedback.

Vesak Day will now fall on a Friday, resulting in seven long weekends in 2023 instead of six that were announced in April.

Sats shares tumble nearly 23% after $1.64b deal

Shares of Sats plunged sharply to a two-year low after the stock resumed trading on Thursday morning, following news of the company's deal to buy the world's largest air cargo handler - Paris-based Worldwide Flight Services - for $1.64 billion.

The mainboard-listed company's shares sank as soon as trading began on Thursday, and were down 88 cents, or 22.7 per cent, to $2.99 at the midday break.

The last time the counter went below this level was in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic in September 2020.

3 children taken to hospital after fire in Sembawang flat

Three children were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a Housing Board flat in Sembawang on Wednesday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire on the seventh storey of Block 340A Sembawang Close at around 5pm.

Five people evacuated from the affected unit before SCDF's arrival.

Singaporeans eat too much salt

Singaporeans are consuming too much salt and plans are in place to get people to cut their sodium intake by about 15 per cent over the next five years.

To do so, the Health Promotion Board (HPB) will urge Singaporeans to replace regular salt with lower-sodium alternatives, which are considered healthier. HPB will work with retailers to make these substitutes more affordable.

It will also ensure there is a greater variety of lower-sodium sauces and seasonings in shops and launch a public education campaign.