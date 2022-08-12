Construction men win on big stage

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

It is not often that they get to play cricket at the highest level in Singapore. But when they do, they are simply unbeatable.

A team of migrant workers, mainly from Tamil Nadu, smashed all rivals, including sides with Singapore national team players, to lift the Red Dot T10 and T20 cups - tournaments organised by the Singapore Indian Association (IA) to celebrate National Day.

In the T20 final on Tuesday night, team Construction totalled 152-3 in 20 overs against Technology, a team made up of former and current Singapore national team players and and some with experience of playing a high level of cricket in India.

Construction then dismissed their rivals for just 71 in 18.3 overs. Their huge victory margin was made possible by knocks of 79 not out in 68 balls by Santosh Gontina, 36 not out (20) by Omaidurai Thilipan and a devastating bowling spell of 3-6 by Selladore Vijayakumar.

"It was not just these players, the entire Construction XI were outstanding," said the losing team's captain Kshitij Shinde.

"They are all-rounders who can shine with the bat and the ball. They really did not give us much of a chance."

Technology had the night before eked out a last-ball win over Construction in their last round-robin match. But the final was a totally different story: Construction upped their game and clinically demolished the Technology side.

"We just love cricket and are not afraid of any big names," said Construction captain G.K. Kumar.

"All our players can bat and bowl well. We are united, complement each other on the field and can take on any team and win."

They earlier beat Banking by 128 runs and Mariners by 109 runs - teams with a number of seasoned players in their ranks.

"I admire these players for winning the Red Dot cup for the fifth time. They do not have ideal training facilities and equipment, and work six days a week, yet they produce fantastic results," said IA's finance member Maneesh Tripathi, who initiated the Red Dot tournament six years ago.

"They never give up. They fight till the last ball and it is difficult for even seasoned players to measure up to them."

Maneesh, former captain of IA and Ceylon Sports Club (CSC) teams, believes the Construction team can even beat the Singapore national team. "We would love to organise this match-up," he said.

Under the banner of Seapol Murattu Kaalai, the migrant workers also won the T10 Red Dot Cup, convincingly beating IA in the final.

According to captain Kumar, almost all the Construction players grew up on a diet of tennis-ball cricket, playing in small tournaments around Singapore. Some of them have been picked by reputed clubs such as IA and CSC, which gives them the chance to show their skills at national-level leagues and tournaments.

"We have to thank August International (training school for migrant workers) for supporting us for eight years," said Kumar.

"It sponsors our team and managing director Arun Kumar is with us all the time - taking care of our needs and tracking our progress.

"We play for the August International team in the Singapore Cricket Association league and have produced great results. From 2013 to 2017, we moved up from Division 6 to Division 1. Today we are still a force to reckon with in Division 1 and our aim is to reach the Premier Division."

The cricket tournaments were part of the IA Red Dot Sports Carnival, which also saw competitions in futsal, football, hockey and kabaddi over five days from Aug 5.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, who witnessed the sporting activities on Aug 7, was impressed by organisation abilities of the IA management committee.

He said: "The value of sports can go beyond just physical and mental well-being. It is something that can bring our country together, bring our people together and build a much stronger cohesive society.

"I thank IA for putting sports at the centre of today's National Day celebrations."

santosh@sph.com.sg

