இரண்டு தலை, மூன்று கண்களுடன் பிறந்த அதிசயக் கன்று

People in the locality of Bijapara village have begun worshipping a two headed calf as #Durga Avatar

After it was born with two heads and three eyes on the occasion of #Navratri to a farmer in Odisha's Nabrangpur District. #DurgaPuja @aajtak @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/tz9i9mpJ0O

— Suffian सूफ़ियान سفیان (@iamsuffian) October 12, 2021