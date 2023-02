தோ பாயோ வீட்டிலிருந்து சிறுநீர் தூக்கியெறியப்படுவதாக புகார்

This idiot every morning between 5am to 6am pour urine from bedroom window and always litter cigarette butts, kotex, tissue papers, waste food, etc. Complained to NEA so many times for a few months. Ask them to catch culprit, they only give warnings. Ask them to install video cam, they give other excuses. Luckily, somebody video the culprit and share with my neighbourhood. Our government, when our founding father was around, authorities are harsh on high rise littering. But what happen now???? I urged our Authorities to do something. We all have little children around the vicinity. It's so unhygiene and unhealthy nowadays. Singapore, my homeland, our 1st world country in the world, should stop all these culprits from committing the same offences.