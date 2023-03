90 வயதில் முதன்முறையாகத் தந்தையான ‘மிஸ்டர் பிக்கல்ஸ்’

Baby pickles have hatched! At 90 years young, Mr. Pickles is the oldest animal at the Zoo and is the newest father of three radiated tortoises. These little Pickles are a big dill for radiated tortoise genetics as their father is the most genetically valuable radiated tortoise in The Association of Zoos and Aquariums' (AZA) Species Survival Plan® (SSP). The new tortoises will remain behind the scenes in the Reptile & Amphibian House until they are big enough to safely join their parents. Meet Dill, Gherkin, and Jalapeño: bit.ly/3JHQwXm