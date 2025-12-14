Home

மர்மம் நிறைந்த இணையத்தொடர்

‘தூள் பேட்டை போலீஸ் ஸ்டேஷன்’ இணையத்தொடரில் நடித்திருக்கும் நடிகை, நடிகர்கள். - படம்: இந்து தமிழ்

அஸ்​வின் குமார் நாயக​னாக நடித்​துள்ள இணையத் தொடர் ‘தூள் பேட்டை போலீஸ் ஸ்டேஷன்’. இது ஆஹா ஓடிடி தளத்​தில் வெளி​யாகி​யுள்​ளது.

இதை ஜெஸ்​வினி எழு​தி, இயக்​கி​யுள்​ளார். குரு லட்​சுமணன், பாடினி குமார், ஸ்ரீத்து கிருஷ்ணன், பிரீத்தி ஷர்​மா, சவுந்​தர்​யா, ஷியமந்தா கிரண், ரவிவர்​மா, பிர்லா போஸ், விஸ்​வாமித்​ரன், சுரேந்​தர் விஜே, ரஞ்​சனா என பலர் நடித்​துள்​ளனர்.

“தூள் பேட்டை பகு​தி​யில் துணை ஆணை​ய​ராகப் பொறுப்​பேற்​கும் அஷ்​வின் குமார், அங்கு நடக்​கும் 3 கொலைகள் பற்​றிய விசா​ரணையைத் தொடங்குகிறார். முதல் இரு பகுதிகளில் மர்மத்தை அள்ளித் தெளித்து ஏராள​மான கேள்வி​களை எழுப்​பும் திரைக்கதை, ரசிகர்​களுக்கு விறுவிறுப்பை ஏற்​படுத்​தும்,” என்​கிறார்​ இயக்​குநர்​.

