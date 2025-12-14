'Dhool Pettai Police Station' has been created as a film full of mystery.

Ashwin Kumar stars in the web series 'Dhool Pettai Police Station,' released on Aha. Jeswini wrote and directed the mystery series, which features Guru Lakshmanan, Padini Kumar, and others. Devan Charles, Praveen Kumar, and Sharanya Veeramani produced it for Bearable Pictures; N.S. Satishkumar is the cinematographer, and Ashwath composed the music. The series follows Ashwin Kumar, the new Deputy Commissioner, as he investigates three murders in Dhool Pettai. The director says the first two episodes are filled with mystery and will excite fans.

