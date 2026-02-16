Nayanthara is confirmed to star with Balakrishna for the fourth time.

Nayanthara is confirmed to star as the heroine in Balakrishna's 111th film, directed by Gopichand Malineni. Rumours about her replacement due to story changes, budget reductions, and her Rs. 11 crore salary have been debunked. Sources close to the film crew confirm these claims are false, solidifying the Balakrishna-Nayanthara pairing for their fourth collaboration.

