Home
quick-news-icon
பட்ஜெட் 2026 செய்திகள்toggle-button-chevie

பாலகிருஷ்ணாவுடன் நான்காவது முறையாக நயன்தாரா நடிப்பது உறுதி

பாலகிருஷ்ணாவுடன் நான்காவது முறையாக நயன்தாரா நடிப்பது உறுதி

1 mins read
69741243-ad71-4cf7-9c83-5b538a3a466f
நயன்தாரா, பாலகிருஷ்ணா. - படம்: தின மலர்

கோபிசந்த் மல்லேனி இயக்கத்தில் பாலகிருஷ்ணா நடிக்கும் 111வது படத்தில், கதாநாயகியாக நயன்தாராவே நடிப்பார் என்பது உறுதி செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது.

படத்தின் கதை மாற்றப்பட்டு, படத்திற்கான செலவையும் குறைத்த காரணத்தால் ரூ.11 கோடிக்கு ஒப்பந்தம் செய்யப்பட்ட நயன்தாராவிற்குப் பதில் குறைந்த சம்பளம் வாங்கும் வேறு நடிகையைத் தேடுவதாக வதந்திகள் பரவின.

ஆனால், அதில் உண்மையில்லை என்றும் பாலகிருஷ்ணா - நயன்தாரா 4வது முறையாக படத்தில் இணைவது உறுதி என்றும் படக்குழு வட்டாரங்கள் தெரிவித்துள்ளன.

குறிப்புச் சொற்கள்
திரைச்செய்திசினிமாசம்பளம்நயன்தாரா

தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்