Students excelled in the multi-skill competition

The Chithirai Puththandu celebration was held on Saturday, April 18, at Kim Seng Community Club, engaging over 250 residents and students from about 15 primary schools. The event featured fancy dress, Show and Tell, and Thirukkural recitation competitions for different primary levels, along with songs, dances, games, and a lucky draw. Grassroots Leaders attended, and Mr. Sasikumar, Chairman of the Indian Activity Executive Committee, stated the objective was to preserve traditions and strengthen relationships among multiracial communities.

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