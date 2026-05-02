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பலதிறன் போட்டியில் பங்கெடுத்த மாணவர்கள்

பலதிறன் போட்டியில் பங்கெடுத்த மாணவர்கள்

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கிம் செங் சமூக மன்றத்தில் சித்திரைப் புத்தாண்டையொட்டி நடைபெற்ற நிகழ்ச்சியில் மாணவர்களுக்காகப் போட்டிகள் நடத்தப்பட்டன. - படம்: கிம் செங் சமூக மன்றம்
authorகி.ஜனார்த்தனன் >

பண்பாட்டின் சிறப்பைக் கற்கும் நடவடிக்கைகளில் பிள்ளைகளை ஈடுபடுத்திய சித்திரைப் புத்தாண்டுக் கொண்டாட்டம், மாறுவேடப் போட்டி உள்ளிட்ட அங்கங்களால் களைகட்டின.

கிம் செங் சமூக மன்றத்தில் ஏப்ரல் 18ஆம் தேதி நடைபெற்ற அந்நிகழ்ச்சியில், கிட்டத்தட்ட 15 தொடக்கப்பள்ளிகளைச் சேர்ந்த மாணவர்கள் பங்கேற்றனர்.

தொடக்கநிலை 1, 2ஆம் வகுப்பு மாணவர்களுக்கு மாறுவேடப் போட்டியும் தொடக்கநிலை 3, 4ஆம் வகுப்பு மாணவர்களுக்குப் பொருள் ஒன்றைப் பற்றி விளக்கும் போட்டியும் தொடக்கநிலை 5, 6ஆம் வகுப்பு மாணவர்களுக்குத் திருக்குறள் போட்டியும் நடைபெற்றன.

கிம் செங் சமூக மன்றத்தில் நடைபெற்ற சித்திரைப் புத்தாண்டுக் கொண்டாட்டத்தில் 250க்கும் மேற்பட்ட குடியிருப்பாளர்கள் பங்கேற்று மகிழ்ந்தனர்.
கிம் செங் சமூக மன்றத்தில் நடைபெற்ற சித்திரைப் புத்தாண்டுக் கொண்டாட்டத்தில் 250க்கும் மேற்பட்ட குடியிருப்பாளர்கள் பங்கேற்று மகிழ்ந்தனர். - படம்: கிம் செங் சமூக மன்றம்

நிகழ்ச்சியில், பாடல்கள், நடனங்கள், கேளிக்கை விளையாட்டுகள், அதிர்ஷ்டக் குலுக்கல் உள்ளிட்டவை இடம்பெற்றன. போட்டிகளில் வெற்றிபெற்ற மாணவர்களுக்குப் பரிசுகளும் வழங்கப்பட்டன.

கிம் செங் சமூக மன்றத்தில் நிகழ்ச்சி ஏற்பாட்டாளர்களுடன் அடித்தள ஆலோசகர்கள்
கிம் செங் சமூக மன்றத்தில் நிகழ்ச்சி ஏற்பாட்டாளர்களுடன் அடித்தள ஆலோசகர்கள் - படம்: கிம் செங் சமூக மன்றம்
நிகழ்ச்சி நிறைவடைந்த மகிழ்ச்சியில் பங்கேற்பாளர்கள்.
நிகழ்ச்சி நிறைவடைந்த மகிழ்ச்சியில் பங்கேற்பாளர்கள். - படம்: கிம் செங் சமூக மன்றம்

நிகழ்ச்சியில் அடித்தளத் தலைவர்களும் 250க்கும் மேற்பட்ட குடியிருப்பாளர்களும் பங்கேற்றனர்.

“பாரம்பரியங்களைப் பேணுவதோடு மட்டுமல்லாமல், பல்லினச் சமூகத்தினருக்கு இடையேயான உறவுகளை வலுப்படுத்துவதும் இந்நிகழ்ச்சியின் நோக்கம்,” என்று ஏற்பாட்டுக் குழுத்தலைவர் சசிகுமார் கூறினார்.

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