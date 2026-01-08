Home
7.4% வளர்ச்சியை நோக்கி இந்தியா பாய்ச்சல்; டிரம்ப் வரி பொய்த்தது

உலகின் நான்காவது பெரிய பொருளியல் நாடு என்னும் இலக்கைத் துடிக்கிறது இந்தியா. - படம்: ராய்ட்டர்ஸ்

புதுடெல்லி: உலகளாவிய வர்த்தகத்தில் நிலவும் நிச்சயத்தன்மைக்கு இடையிலும் இந்தியப் பொருளியல், 2026 மார்ச் மாதத்துடன் நிறைவடையும் நிதியாண்டில் 7.4 விழுக்காடு வளர்ச்சி காணும் என முன்னுரைக்கப்பட்டு உள்ளது. இது கடந்த நிதியாண்டைக் காட்டிலும் கிட்டத்தட்ட 1 விழுக்காடு அதிகம். இந்திய அரசாங்கம் புதன்கிழமை (ஜனவரி 7) பின்னேரத்தில் வெளியிட்ட முன்னோடி மதிப்பீட்டு அறிக்கையில் இத்தகவல் இடம்பெற்றுள்ளது. 2024-2025 நிதி ஆண்டின் பொருளியல் வளர்ச்சி 6.5 விழுக்காடு. கொவிட்-19 பெருந்தொற்றுக்குப் பின்னர் மெதுவான வளர்ச்சி கண்டுவரும் இந்தியப் பொருளியலில் இனி அதிக வேகம் இருக்கும் என்றும் அறிக்கை குறிப்பிட்டது. ஆக, அமெரிக்க அதிபர் டிரம்ப் 50 விழுக்காடு வரி விதித்திருக்கும் வேளையில் இந்தியாவின் வளர்ச்சி வேகம் காணும் என கணிக்கப்படுகிறது.

