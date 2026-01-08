Prediction that India will achieve 7.5% growth, surpassing Trump's tax policies.

India's economy is projected to grow at 7.4% in the financial year ending March 2026, according to a preliminary assessment report released by the Indian government on Wednesday, January 7th. This is almost 1% higher than the previous year. The projected growth for the financial year 2024-2025 is 6.5%. The report indicates that despite global trade uncertainty and a 50% tax imposed by the US President, the Indian economy is expected to experience accelerated growth after a period of slower expansion following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Generated by AI