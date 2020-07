கொரோனாவால் உயிரிழந்தோரின் உடல்களை ஒரே குழியில் வீசும் அவலம்

It's disturbing to see bodies of COVID patients who have died being dumped inhumanly into a pit in Ballari.



Is this civility? This is a reflection of how the govt has handled this Corona crisis.



I urge the govt to take immediate action and ensure that this doesn't happen again. pic.twitter.com/lsbv5ZUNCR

— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) June 30, 2020