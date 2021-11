சிங்கத்தின் குகைக்குள் குதிக்க முற்பட்ட இளையர் (காணொளி)

A man was enters into the #Lion enclosure, walking on the boulders of #AfricanLion moat area, at #NehruZoologicalPark, #Hyderabad.



The person was rescued and caught by the #zoo staff and handed over to Bahadurpura police. pic.twitter.com/RO3TW2fh3G

