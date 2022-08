(காணொளி) கண் இமைக்கும் நேரத்தில் பாம்பிடமிருந்து மகனைக் காப்பாற்றிய தாய்

Be careful of snakes during monsoons.This CCTV footage from Mandya of Karnataka is scary. Kudos to the mother’s courage.



When it rains, the burrows get filled with water & snakes move out to seek dry shelter.Once spotted, allow it to rest till the professional help arrives. pic.twitter.com/uBm41jsEO1

— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 13, 2022