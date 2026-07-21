Singapore has appointed Mr Patrick Daniel as its Non-Resident High Commissioner to Sri Lanka and Mr Sitoh Yih Pin as its Non-Resident High Commissioner to the Maldives. Both will carry out their diplomatic duties from Singapore. They received their Letters of Credence from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the Istana on Tuesday (July 21). Mr Daniel also serves as Non-Executive Chairman of AlphaInvest Holdings, while Mr Sitoh is a Member of the Board of Management of the People’s Association.

Patrick Danial and Sitoh Yih Pin appointed as Ambassadors to Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

இலங்கைக்கான சிங்கப்பூரின் அடுத்த தூதராக திரு பேட்ரிக் டேனியலையும், மாலத்தீவுகளுக்கான சிங்கப்பூரின் அடுத்த தூதராக திரு சித்தோ யி பின்னையும் அரசாங்கம் நியமித்துள்ளது. இருவரும் சிங்கப்பூரிலிருந்து தங்கள் வெளிநாட்டுத் தூதரகக் கடமைகளை நிறைவேற்றுவார்கள்.

திரு பேட்ரிக் டேனியல் தற்போது ஆல்ஃபாஇன்வெஸ்ட் ஹோல்டிங்ஸின் நிர்வாகமற்ற தலைவராகவும், சிங்கப்பூர் பத்திரிகையாளர் மன்றத்தின் தலைவராகவும் சேவையாற்றி வருகிறார். மேலும், அவர் எஸ்பிஎஸ் டிரான்சிட், எஸ்பிஎச் மீடியா போன்ற சில நிறுவனங்களில் நிர்வாகமற்ற இயக்குநராகவும் சேவையாற்றுகிறார்.

திரு டேனியல், சிங்கப்பூர் பிரஸ் ஹோல்டிங்சின் ஒரு மூத்த பத்திரிகையாளராகவும் உயர் நிர்வாகியாகவும் இருந்தார். அவர் 1986ல் ஸ்ட்ரெய்ட்ஸ் டைம்சில் ஒரு மூத்த எழுத்தாளராக பணியில் சேர்ந்தார். பின்னர், பிஸ்னஸ் டைம்சின் ஆசிரியராகவும், எஸ்பிஎச்-இன் ஆங்கிலம், மலாய், தமிழ் செய்தித்தாள்களின் முதன்மை ஆசிரியராகவும், தலைமை ஆசிரியராகவும் ஆனார். அவர் 2017ல் எஸ்பிஎச்-இன் துணைத் தலைமை நிர்வாக அதிகாரியாகப் பணி ஓய்வு பெற்றார்.

திரு சித்தோ, மக்கள் கழகத்தின் நிர்வாகக் குழுவில் உறுப்பினராக உள்ளார். மேலும், தற்போது சைனா தைப்பிங் இன்சூரன்ஸ் (சிங்கப்பூர்) நிறுவனத்தின் நிர்வாகமற்ற இயக்குநராகச் சேவையாற்றி வருகிறார்.

திரு சித்தோ, 2011 முதல் 2025 வரை பொத்தோங் பாசிர் தனித் தொகுதி நாடாளுமன்ற உறுப்பினராக இருந்தார். அவர் 1993 முதல் 2024 வரை சிஎல்ஏ குளோபல் டிஎஸ் ஹோல்டிங்ஸ் நிறுவனத்தின் தலைவராக இருந்தார்.

திரு பேட்ரிக் டேனியலும், திரு சித்தோ யி பின்னும் செவ்வாய்க்கிழமையன்று (ஜூலை 21), இஸ்தானாவில் அதிபர் தர்மன் சண்முகரத்னத்திடமிருந்து தங்கள் பதவிக் கடிதங்களைப் பெற்றுக்கொண்டனர் என்று வெளியுறவு அமைச்சு தெரிவித்தது.

The Government has appointed Mr Patrick Daniel as Singapore’s next Non-Resident High Commissioner to the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and Mr Sitoh Yih Pin as Singapore’s next Non-Resident High Commissioner to the Republic of Maldives.

Mr Patrick Daniel currently serves as Non-Executive Chairman of AlphaInvest Holdings and President of the Singapore Press Club. He also serves as non-executive director in a few companies such as SBS Transit Ltd and SPH Media Holdings Ltd.

Mr Daniel was a veteran editor and senior executive of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH). He joined SPH in 1986 as a Senior Writer in the Straits Times and later became Editor of the Business Times, the Managing Editor of SPH’s English, Malay and Tamil newspapers and Editor-in-Chief. He retired from SPH as its Deputy Chief Executive Officer in 2017. Mr Daniel was a Singapore Government Administrative Service officer from 1980 to 1986.

Mr Sitoh is a Member of the Board of Management of the People’s Association, and is currently serving as Independent and Non-Executive Director of China Taiping Insurance (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

Mr Sitoh was Member of Parliament for Potong Pasir Single Member Constituency from 2011 to 2025. He was Chairman of CLA Global TS Holdings Pte Ltd from 1993 to 2024.