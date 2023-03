விபத்து நிகழ்ந்த இடத்திலிருந்து தப்பித்த ஓட்டுநர் பிடிபட்டார்

4mar2023 Cavenagh Road #SJR6831R honda stream driver ran away after accident quoted The police are looking for a driver who had left the scene of an accident involving a car near the Istana on Saturday morning. At least five police cars, two police motorcycles, a police van, a K-9 unit van and a tow truck are also seen in the video. The police were alerted to the scene at 7.30am and no injuries were reported. Preliminary reports suggest that the car skidded off the road while negotiating a bend in Cavenagh Road, the police added. Saw this at 7am - 12pm. Took a long time to clear the Cavenagh Road outside Istana crashed into Istana barrier (inside bushes) and took police 5 hours to drag out and process. CSI unit, sniffer dogs all on location