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இளம்பெண்களின் தன்னம்பிக்கையை மேம்படுத்த சிண்டா தொடர் முயற்சி

‘லெட் ஹெர் ஷைன்’ திட்டம்:

இளம்பெண்களின் தன்னம்பிக்கையை மேம்படுத்த சிண்டா தொடர் முயற்சி

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‘லெட் ஹெர் ஷைன்’ திட்டத்தின் புதிய தொடர் நிகழ்ச்சிகளைத் தொடக்கிவைத்தார் பிரதமர் அலுவலக அமைச்சர் இந்திராணி ராஜா (நடு). - படம் : தமிழ் முரசு

இந்திய இளம்பெண்களின் வாழ்க்கைத்தொழிலை மேம்படுத்தும் நோக்கத்துடன் சிண்டாவின் ‘லெட் ஹெர் ஷைன்’ திட்டத்தின் புதிய தொடர் நிகழ்ச்சிகள் சனிக்கிழமை (மார்ச் 14) தொடக்கிவைக்கப்பட்டன.

சிங்கப்பூர் லேண்ட் டவர் அரங்கில் நடைபெற்ற தொடக்க நிகழ்ச்சியில் 18 முதல் 35 வயதுவரையிலான இளம் பெண்கள் பலர் கலந்துகொண்டனர்.

பெண்கள் வேலையில் சேர்வதில் எதிர்கொள்ளும் தடைகளைத் தகர்த்து, நேர்காணல்களிலும் அலுவலகச் சூழலிலும் மிகுந்த தன்னம்பிக்கையுடன் செயல்பட உதவுவது திட்டத்தின் முக்கிய நோக்கம்.

பிரதர் அலுவலக அமைச்சர் இந்திராணி ராஜா, திட்டத்தைத் தொடக்கிவைத்து உரையாற்றினார்.

“வேலைச் சந்தையில் நுழையும் இளைஞர்களுக்கு இத்தகைய நிகழ்ச்சிகள் மிக அவசியமானவை. நேர்காணலுக்குத் தயாராகுதல், உடை அணியும் விதம், தங்களின் கருத்துகளை வெளிப்படுத்தும் முறை முதலியவற்றை அவர்களுக்குக் கற்றுக்கொடுக்க வேண்டும்,” என்று அவர் சொன்னார்.

மேலும் முதலாளிகள் என்னென்ன எதிர்பார்க்கிறார்கள் என்பதை முன்கூட்டியே கணிக்கும் திறன் இளையர்களுக்குத் தேவை என்றும் இத்தகைய சிறிய நுணுக்கங்கள் அவர்களின் தன்னம்பிக்கையை வளர்த்து, வேலை தேடும் பயணத்தை எளிதாக்கும் என்றும் குமாரி இந்திராணி குறிப்பிட்டார்.

நிகழ்ச்சியில் பங்கேற்ற முதல் 100 பெண்களுக்கு ‘வுல்ஃப் & பேர்ட்’ (Wolf & Byrd) நிறுவனத்தின் உடைகள் வழங்கப்பட்டன. இது அவர்களுக்கு முழுமையான தொழில்முறைத் தோற்றத்தைத் தருவதுடன் வேலை தேடும் முயற்சியில் ஊக்கத்தையும் அளிக்கும் என்று சிண்டா தெரிவித்தது.

‘லெட் ஹெர் ஷைன்’ திட்டத்தின் புதிய தொடர் நிகழ்ச்சியில் பலர் பங்கேற்றனர்.
‘லெட் ஹெர் ஷைன்’ திட்டத்தின் புதிய தொடர் நிகழ்ச்சியில் பலர் பங்கேற்றனர். - படம்: தமிழ் முரசு
பங்கேற்பார்களுடன் உரையாடிய அமைச்சர் இந்திராணி ராஜா (வலம்)
பங்கேற்பார்களுடன் உரையாடிய அமைச்சர் இந்திராணி ராஜா (வலம்) - படம்: தமிழ் முரசு
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