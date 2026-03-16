SINDA continues its efforts to boost the self-confidence of young women.

Aimed at enhancing the professional lives of young Indian women, SINDA’s new ‘Let Her Shine’ initiative was launched yesterday, Saturday, March 14. The launch event, held at the Singapore Land Tower auditorium from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm, saw a large turnout of young women aged between 18 and 35. The primary objective of this program is to help women overcome obstacles in their employment journey and function with high self-confidence in interviews and office environments. Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Indranee Rajah, who attended as the Guest of Honour, inaugurated the project. Speaking at the event, she said, “As youth entering the job market lack sufficient experience, these career clinics are essential. They must be taught how to prepare for interviews, how to dress, and how to project themselves.” She further noted that youth need the ability to anticipate what employers expect, and that these small nuances help build their confidence and make the job-seeking journey easier. During the event, professional outfits were provided to the first 100 participants through the firm ‘Wolf & Byrd.’ SINDA stated that this would provide them with a complete professional look and offer encouragement in their job search. This initiative by SINDA, which paves the way for the dreams of the youth, has received a great response from the community.

Generated by AI