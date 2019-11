எம்ஆர்டி நிலையத்திற்கு ஓவியங்கள் வரைய ஆசையா?

View this post on Instagram

Calling all artists! 📢 Punggol Coast station public call for artists is now open. Be a part of the Art in Transit (AIT) programme, Singapore’s largest public art showcase which integrates artworks local artists into the MRT network. We’re constructing a new station – Punggol Coast – along the North East Line (NEL) and would like to invite artists to submit their CV and portfolio of previous works to be considered as the artist for this station. Artists who have done submissions previously are encouraged to resubmit to register your interest. Shortlisted artists will be invited to propose original art concepts to be developed and integrated with the station. Check out the details at 🔗 go.gov.sg/lta-ait. #AIT #ArtInTransit #SGArt #PublicArt #PublicTransport #OpenCall #SGArtist