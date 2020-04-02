இன்றுமுதல் ரூ.1,000 விநியோகம்

2 Apr 2020 11:58 | மாற்றம் செய்யப்பட்ட நாள் / நேரம்: 2 Apr 2020 15:36

CHENNAI: A cash payment of Rs 1,000 will be distributed to all ration card holders in Tamil Nadu from Thursday. The essential commodities for the month of April are sugar, cumin, wheat and oil.

With the curfew in force in Tamil Nadu, all the civilians are left homeless. 

In this case, the daily breadwinners are starving for inadequate employment and food. 

இதைத் தொடர்ந்து  அவர்­க­ளுக்கு நிவா­ரண உதவி வழங்­கும் வகை­யில் அனைத்து அரிசி ரேஷன் அட்­டை­தா­ரர்­க­ளுக்­கும் ரூ.1,000 நிவா­ரண உத­வி­யாக வழங்­கப்­படும் என்று சட்­ட­ச­பை­யில் முதல்­வர் பழ­னி­சாமி அறி­வித்­தி­ருந்­தார்.

அத்­து­டன் ஏப்­ரல் மாதத்­திற்­கான அரிசி, சர்க்­கரை, துவ­ரம் பருப்பு, கோதுமை, சமை­யல் எண்­ணெய் ஆகி­ய­வை­யும் இல­வ­ச­மாக வழங் கப்­படும் என்­றும் கூறி­யி­ருந்­தார்.

இதைத்­தொ­டர்ந்து, இன்­று­மு­தல் ரேஷன் கடை­களில் இவற்றை வழங்க உள்­ள­னர்.

தமி­ழ­கத்­தில் மொத்­தம் அரிசி பெறும் ரேஷன் அட்­டை­தா­ரர்­கள் ஒரு கோடியே 88 லட்­சத்து 29 ஆயி­ரத்து 73 பேர் உள்­ள­னர். 

இவர்­க­ளுக்கு தலா ரூ.1,000 நிவா­ரண உதவி வழங்­கு­வ­தற்­காக ரூ.1,882 கோடியே 90 லட்­சத்து 73 ஆயி­ரம் நிதி ஒதுக்­கப்­பட்­டுள்­ளது. 

அரிசி ரேஷன் அட்­டை­தா­ரர்­க­ளுக்கு இரண்டு 500 ரூபாய் நோட்­டு­க­ளாக வெளிப்­ப­டை­யாக தலா ரூ.1,000 வழங்க உள்­ள­னர். 

At present, the government has issued a strict directive to avoid congestion due to fear of coronavirus transmission. So, for every 100 ration cards, Rs 1,000 and April items are to be issued. It has been announced that it will continue for the next 15 days.