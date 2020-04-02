இன்றுமுதல் ரூ.1,000 விநியோகம்

CHENNAI: A cash payment of Rs 1,000 will be distributed to all ration card holders in Tamil Nadu from Thursday. The essential commodities for the month of April are sugar, cumin, wheat and oil.
With the curfew in force in Tamil Nadu, all the civilians are left homeless.
In this case, the daily breadwinners are starving for inadequate employment and food.
இதைத் தொடர்ந்து அவர்களுக்கு நிவாரண உதவி வழங்கும் வகையில் அனைத்து அரிசி ரேஷன் அட்டைதாரர்களுக்கும் ரூ.1,000 நிவாரண உதவியாக வழங்கப்படும் என்று சட்டசபையில் முதல்வர் பழனிசாமி அறிவித்திருந்தார்.
அத்துடன் ஏப்ரல் மாதத்திற்கான அரிசி, சர்க்கரை, துவரம் பருப்பு, கோதுமை, சமையல் எண்ணெய் ஆகியவையும் இலவசமாக வழங் கப்படும் என்றும் கூறியிருந்தார்.
இதைத்தொடர்ந்து, இன்றுமுதல் ரேஷன் கடைகளில் இவற்றை வழங்க உள்ளனர்.
தமிழகத்தில் மொத்தம் அரிசி பெறும் ரேஷன் அட்டைதாரர்கள் ஒரு கோடியே 88 லட்சத்து 29 ஆயிரத்து 73 பேர் உள்ளனர்.
இவர்களுக்கு தலா ரூ.1,000 நிவாரண உதவி வழங்குவதற்காக ரூ.1,882 கோடியே 90 லட்சத்து 73 ஆயிரம் நிதி ஒதுக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.
அரிசி ரேஷன் அட்டைதாரர்களுக்கு இரண்டு 500 ரூபாய் நோட்டுகளாக வெளிப்படையாக தலா ரூ.1,000 வழங்க உள்ளனர்.
At present, the government has issued a strict directive to avoid congestion due to fear of coronavirus transmission. So, for every 100 ration cards, Rs 1,000 and April items are to be issued. It has been announced that it will continue for the next 15 days.