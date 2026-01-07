Home
ஊழியர் பற்றாக்குறையால் தவிக்கும் ஜோகூர் கட்டுமானத் துறை

பொருளியல் வேகமாக வளர்ந்து வரும் நிலையில் கட்டுமானத் துறை சிரமத்தில் இருப்பதாகக் கூறப்படுகிறது. - படம்: த ஸ்டார்

ஜோகூர் பாரு: ஜோகூர் மாநிலத்தின் கட்டுமானத் துறையில் ஆள் பற்றாக்குறை அதிகமாகிவிட்டதாக ஜோகூர் கட்டுமான நிறுவனங்களின் சங்கம் தெரிவித்துள்ளது. பொருளியல் படுவேகமாக வளர்ந்துவரும் நிலையில், கடந்த ஆண்டு முதலே கட்டுமானத் துறையில் போதுமான வேலையாட்கள் இல்லை என அது தெரிவித்துள்ளது. “இதற்கு முன்ன்ர அனுபவம் வாய்ந்த, தரமான வெளிநாட்டினரை நேரடியாகக் கொண்டு வந்தோம். தற்போது குத்தகையாளர்கள் மூலமே அவர்களைத் தருவிக்க வேண்டி உள்ளது. எனவே, ஆள் கிடைத்தால் போதும் என்று எந்த ஓர் அனுபவமும் இல்லாதோரைத் தேடிக் கொண்டிருக்கிறோம்,” என்று சங்கத்தின் தலைவர் டாக் டர் கோங் வெங் கியோங் கூறியுள்ளார்.

