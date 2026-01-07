The Johor construction sector is struggling with a worker shortage.

The Johor Association of Construction Industries reports a growing manpower shortage in Johor's construction sector due to rapid economic growth. According to the association's president, Dr. Kong Weng Keong, this shortage began last year. Previously, experienced foreign workers were directly employed, but now they must be obtained through contractors. This forces companies to hire inexperienced individuals simply to fill positions.

