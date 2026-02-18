Home
இந்தியாவில் உலகின் மிகப்பெரிய செயற்கை நுண்ணறிவு (ஏஐ) தரவு மையம்

மும்பை: இந்தியாவில் உலகின் மிகப்பெரிய செயற்கை நுண்ணறிவு (ஏஐ) தரவு மையத்தை அமைக்க டாடா கன்சல்டன்சி சர்வீசஸ் (டிசிஎஸ்) நிறுவனம் திட்டமிட்டுள்ளது.

டெல்லியில் நடைபெற்ற செயற்கை நுண்ணறிவு (ஏஐ) மாநாட்டில் இதுகுறித்த அறிவிப்பை டிசிஎஸ் வெளியிட்டது.

வணிக நிறுவனங்கள், அரசு அமைப்புகள், தொழில்நுட்ப நிறுவனங்கள் ‘ஏஐ’ தொழில்நுட்பத்துக்கு பெருமளவில் மாறி வருவதால் வலுவான தரவு உள்கட்டமைப்பு இப்போது மிகவும் அவசியமானதாக மாறி உள்ளது.

தற்போது இந்தியாவின் தரவு மையத் திறனை பெரிதும் மேம்படுத்தும் என்று எதிர்பார்க்கப்படுகிறது.

