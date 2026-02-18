The world's largest Artificial Intelligence (AI) data centre in India.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced plans to establish the world's largest Artificial Intelligence (AI) data centre in India. This declaration was made at an AI conference in Delhi. The initiative aims to provide robust data infrastructure, essential as commercial, government, and technology sectors widely adopt AI. India's data centre capacity is currently 1.5 gigawatts and is projected to exceed 10 gigawatts by 2030.

Generated by AI