Launch of a fast track for specialisation in clinical Psychology at the postgraduate level.

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and NUS, will launch an accelerated pathway for eligible undergraduates to specialize in clinical psychology at the Master's level. Senior Minister of State for Health, Koh Poh Koon, announced this during the Committee of Supply debate. This initiative aims to strengthen the local talent pool and maintain professional standards. The first intake begins this year, allowing students to complete their studies in five years.

