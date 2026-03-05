Home
மருத்துவ உளவியலில் முதுநிலைப் பட்டம் பெற விரைவான பாதை

1 mins read
மருத்துவ உளவியலில் முதுநிலைப் பட்டம் பெறுவதற்கான விரைவான பாதை சிங்கப்பூர் தேசிய பல்கலைக்கழகத்தில் வழங்கப்படும். - படம்: ஸ்ட்ரெய்ட்ஸ் டைம்ஸ்
authorஅனுஷா செல்வமணி >

தொழில்முறைத் தரத்தைப் பேணிக்காக்கும் அதேவேளையில், உளவியலாளர்களின் உள்ளூர் மனிதவளத்தை வலுப்படுத்த சுகாதார அமைச்சு, கல்வி அமைச்சுடனும் சிங்கப்பூர் தேசிய பல்கலைக்கழகத்துடனும் இணைந்து, இளநிலைப் பட்டக்கல்வி மேற்கொள்ளும் தகுதிபெறும் மாணவர்களுக்கு மருத்துவ உளவியலில் முதுநிலைப் பட்டம் பெறுவதற்கான பாதையை விரைவாக்கியுள்ளது.

மாணவர்களின் முதல் சேர்க்கை இந்த ஆண்டு தொடங்கும் என்று சுகாதார மூத்த துணை அமைச்சர் கோ போ கூன் கூறியுள்ளார்.

நாடாளுமன்றத்தில் வியாழக்கிழமை (மார்ச் 5) இடம்பெற்ற சுகாதார அமைச்சுக்கான நிதி ஒதுக்கீட்டு விவாதத்தில் பேசிய திரு கோ, இந்த விரைவான பாதை மூலம் மாணவர்கள் ஐந்து ஆண்டுகளில் கல்வி கற்க முடியும் என்றார்.

குறிப்புச் சொற்கள்
