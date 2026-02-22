2021 Election: An Overview of Constituencies Contested by the DMK Alliance

In the May 2021 assembly elections, the DMK Alliance contested 234 constituencies. The distribution among its constituent parties was: DMK 173, Congress 25, MDMK 6, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi 6, Communist Party of India (Marxist) 6, Communist Party of India 6, Indian Union Muslim League 3, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi 3, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi 2, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi 1, All India Forward Bloc 1, and Aathi Thamizhar Peravai 1.

