2021 தேர்தல் ஒரு பார்வை: திமுக கூட்டணி போட்டியிட்ட தொகுதிகள்

கடந்த முறை 173 தொகுதிகளில் திமுக போட்டியிட்டது. - படம்: தினத்தந்தி

2021ஆம் ஆண்டு மே மாதம் நடைபெற்ற சட்டசபைத் தேர்தலில், 234 தொகுதிகளிலும் திமுக கூட்டணி போட்டியிட்ட தொகுதிகள்:

திமுக 173, காங்கிரஸ் 25, மதிமுக 6, விடுதலை சிறுத்தைகள் கட்சி 6, மார்க்சிஸ்ட் கம்யூனிஸ்டு 6, இந்திய கம்யூனிஸ்டு 6, இந்திய யூனியன் முஸ்லிம் லீக் 3, கொங்குநாடு மக்கள் தேசிய கட்சி 3, மனிதநேய மக்கள் கட்சி 2, தமிழக வாழ்வுரிமைக் கட்சி 1, அகில இந்திய பார்வர்டு பிளாக் 1, ஆதி தமிழர் பேரவை.

