கனமழை, வெள்ளம்: ஆப்கானிஸ்தானில் 22 பேர் உயிரிழப்பு
Heavy downpour, floods: 22 people dead in Afghanistan
Heavy rains in Afghanistan over the past two days have caused widespread flooding, leading to the collapse of buildings. As of Monday, March 30th, the National Calamity Management Authority reported 22 deaths and 32 injuries. The authority has warned that the danger remains due to the ongoing severe weather.
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கனமழை, வெள்ளம்: ஆப்கானிஸ்தானில் 22 பேர் உயிரிழப்பு
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வெள்ளம் காரணமாக ஆப்கானிஸ்தான் மக்கள் கடும் துன்பத்துக்கு ஆளாகி உள்ளனர். - படம்: இபிஏ
Heavy downpour, floods: 22 people dead in Afghanistan
Heavy rains in Afghanistan over the past two days have caused widespread flooding, leading to the collapse of buildings. As of Monday, March 30th, the National Calamity Management Authority reported 22 deaths and 32 injuries. The authority has warned that the danger remains due to the ongoing severe weather.
Generated by AI
காபூல்: ஆப்கானிஸ்தானில் கடந்த இரண்டு நாள்களாகப் பெய்து வரும் கனமழையினால் வெள்ளம் கரைபுரண்டோடியது.
இதன் காரணமாகச் சில கட்டடங்கள் இடிந்து விழுந்தன.
இதில் 22 பேர் உயிரிழந்ததுடன் 32 பேர் காயமடைந்தனர்.
இந்தத் தகவலை அந்நாட்டின் தேசியப் பேரிடர் நிர்வாக ஆணையம் திங்கட்கிழமையன்று (மார்ச் 30) தெரிவித்தது. மேலும், மோசமான வானிலை காரணமாக ஆபத்து நீடிப்பதாகவும் அது எச்சரிக்கை விடுத்துள்ளது.