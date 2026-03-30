Home
quick-news-icon

கனமழை, வெள்ளம்: ஆப்கானிஸ்தானில் 22 பேர் உயிரிழப்பு

கனமழை, வெள்ளம்: ஆப்கானிஸ்தானில் 22 பேர் உயிரிழப்பு

1 mins read
10164ee6-16c9-4082-b8c2-a7f07bf2d693
வெள்ளம் காரணமாக ஆப்கானிஸ்தான் மக்கள் கடும் துன்பத்துக்கு ஆளாகி உள்ளனர். - படம்: இபிஏ

காபூல்: ஆப்கானிஸ்தானில் கடந்த இரண்டு நாள்களாகப் பெய்து வரும் கனமழையினால் வெள்ளம் கரைபுரண்டோடியது.

இதன் காரணமாகச் சில கட்டடங்கள் இடிந்து விழுந்தன.

இதில் 22 பேர் உயிரிழந்ததுடன் 32 பேர் காயமடைந்தனர்.

இந்தத் தகவலை அந்நாட்டின் தேசியப் பேரிடர் நிர்வாக ஆணையம் திங்கட்கிழமையன்று (மார்ச் 30) தெரிவித்தது. மேலும், மோசமான வானிலை காரணமாக ஆபத்து நீடிப்பதாகவும் அது எச்சரிக்கை விடுத்துள்ளது.

குறிப்புச் சொற்கள்
ஆப்கானிஸ்தான்கனமழைவெள்ளம்உயிரிழப்பு

தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்