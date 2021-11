பெண்ணிடம் 22 முறை அறை வாங்கியவர் அரசியலில் குதித்தார்!

Viral Video: A Girl Continuously Beating a Man (Driver of Car) at Awadh Crossing, Lucknow, UP and allegedly Damaging his Phone inspite of him asking for Reason #Lucknowcabdriver #lucknowgirl pic.twitter.com/w0XN5W3UEj

— Sonu Gupta✨❤️ (@SonuGup46022700) August 4, 2021