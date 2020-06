மண் அள்ளும் இயந்திரத்தில் கொரோனாவால் உயிரிழந்தவரின் உடலை எடுத்துச் சென்று அடக்கம்; சர்ச்சையை கிளப்பிய சம்பவம்

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: Body of a 70-year-old person who died of #COVID19 being disposed of using a proclainer by Palasa municipal authorities in Srikakulam yesterday.



Palasa Municipal Commissioner & Sanitary Inspector have been suspended, says Srikakulam District Collector. pic.twitter.com/NCcMrxtRmL

— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2020