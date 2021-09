தெருவோரம் இருந்தவருக்கு வீடு: வாழ்வில் வெகுதூரம் செல்ல உறுதி

#sscresult2020

Its a proud moment for Salim Shaikh, a street dweller near CST. His daughter Asma Shaikh, 17 passed SSC with 40%. Her father has not paid her tution fees for last six months. He hopes that Asma can study further and have a better future #Maharastra pic.twitter.com/5rlEBxUKpd

